The Faculty C-Startup program is designed to support Texas Tech faculty interested in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Learn more on the Innovation Hub’s website, and submit your application to Taysha.Williams@ttu.edu by May 27th!

To be eligible, faculty must be Texas Tech faculty. The proposed course must be taught by the faculty submitting the syllabus. May be a graduate or undergraduate course in ANY discipline. The course must be offered a minimum of 1x per year.

A total of 5 awards each of $2,500 will be awarded to faculty for the development of a "new" course or improving an existing course that MUST include the two best practices: Business Model Canvas developed by Alexander Osterwalder and Lean LaunchPad developed by Steve Blank.

Don’t wait! Learn more and apply today at innovationhub.ttu.edu!