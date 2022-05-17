Course meets TTU undergraduate requirement for a science course with lab. Topics include conservation and management of wildlife, forests, grasslands, wetlands, oceans, and the atmosphere. Other important topics include climate change, energy production, pollution, and agriculture. You can get the lab science requirement out of the way this summer when number of students is smaller and there is more time to interact with the instructors.

I have enjoyed having students from the College of Human Sciences in the course and they typically do well. I thought some of your students might like to get the TTU lab science requirement out of the way this summer when the number of students is smaller, and we have more time to interact with individual students.