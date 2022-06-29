The State of Texas Comptroller announced that the state mileage reimbursement rate effective July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 is 62.5 cents per mile. This is an increase from the January 2022 calendar year rate of 58.5 cents per mile.

Reminder: If mileage reimbursement crosses the end of the previous period (June 2022 and July 2022), list as two separate lines on the voucher so that the correct rate is processed in the travel system. If you have any questions please contact travelservices@ttu.edu