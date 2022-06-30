Limited Submission: National Endowment of the Arts (NEH) Summer Stipend Program – 2023

The Office of Research & Innovation is now accepting applications for the National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Stipend program, which provides $6,000 grants for two consecutive, full-time months of research and writing. This is a limited submission competition; TTU may nominate two proposals for this national competition. Faculty who wish to be considered to be a nominee should submit the following through InfoReady by 12:00 p.m. (noon) CST on August 1st, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.neh.gov/grants/research/summer-stipends