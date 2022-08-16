Texas Tech University International Affairs

Presents

“Structures of the World: Works on Paper” Art Exhibit

On display at the International Culture Center Galleries through August 25, 2022

For Virtual Exhibit go to: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/Structures_of_the_World/exhibit.php

A structure is defined as putting something together from many parts. It can be man-made such as a building or a bridge. It can also have a broader definition to include objects from nature such as a beehive or coral reef. Artists of all levels were invited to submit works on paper reflecting the structures theme. Enjoy their interpretation of “Structures of the World” in this gallery and virtual exhibit.

This program is made possible in part through a grant from The CH Foundation.

