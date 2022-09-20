The Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Committee, led by students from the Hispanic Student Society and the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, along with student organizations and departments from across Texas Tech University, come together to honor, advocate, and educate the Texas Tech community on the Hispanic/Latinx experience. This year's theme is "Unidos Podemos/Together We Can". We've chosen this theme to recognize and show appreciation for all Latin American countries that the Red Raider community represents. Join us as we come together to celebrate Hispanic/Latinx culture and communities. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/hispanic-heritage-month/ Posted:

9/20/2022



Originator:

Amanda Salazar



Email:

Amanda.C.Salazar@ttu.edu



Department:

Institutional Diversity





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

