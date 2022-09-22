The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual SurveyMonkey educational opportunity on Thursday, September 22, 10am-12pm (CT). SurveyMonkey is a robust survey platform provided by the Office of the CIO to faculty and staff at no cost to the area or department. SurveyMonkey simplifies the process of obtaining and using feedback and quantifiable insights to make better, data-informed decisions. The benefits of SurveyMonkey include the ability to create surveys, quizzes, and polls; gather feedback via multiple sources such as email, mobile chat, and social media; analyze results from these sources; and export and integrate your data with your favorite apps. SurveyMonkey also offers research services for an additional fee, such as panel development, participant mining, global survey administration, and survey development/validation for an additional departmentally funded fee.

The educational event will include the following topics from SurveyMonkey professionals:

SurveyMonkey Roadmap

Roadmap SurveyMonkey In Action

In Action Highlights and Benefits of Products and Features

Expert Services

Additional Resources

Engage with SurveyMonkey : Questions & Answers·





Event Details