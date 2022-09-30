



The Italian Program and the Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures Department at Texas Tech University with the Accademia Albertina di Belle Arti di Torino present





Marc Balet: A conversation about life in art, fashion, and cinema





September 30, 2022 — 1-2 PM CST https://texastech.zoom.us/j/98019691838





Marc Balet is among the most impactful creative minds in contemporary American fashion and art: he was awarded a Rome Prize in Architecture, an American Academy of Rome Fellowship, and a solo exhibition, Dreamhousing, at the Whitney Museum. He has been creative director for Andy Warhol’s Interview, Andy Warhol’s 15 Minutes, and designers/brands such as Giorgio Armani, Barney’s New York, Anne Klein, La Perla, Nike, Yves Saint Laurent, and many others, as well as creative consultant for Martin Scorsese’s Pretend It’s a City.





For more information, please contact Dr. Victoria Surliuga,

World Cinema and Italian Program Coordinator, at victoria.surliuga@ttu.edu



