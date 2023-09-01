The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is a collaborative, multidisciplinary center that provides instrumentation, research support, and training in various aspects of modern biotechnology and molecular biosciences. The core instrument facility and a teaching lab occupy more than 5,000 square feet in Experimental Sciences Building 1.
The NextGen Sequencing/Genomics core facility provides services that include sequencing library preparation from DNA/RNA, sequencing on Illumina, Miseq, and NovaSeq 6000 platforms, and primary and secondary data analysis:
- Stranded mRNA-sequencing for both prokaryotes and eukaryotes
- Small RNA sequencing
- Whole genome resequencing
- 16S metagenome sequencing
- Meta-transcriptome sequencing after target depletion
- ChIP-sequencing
The Proteomics/Metabolomics core facility provides analysis of proteins and metabolites from cells, tissues, or other biological samples using cutting-edge instrumentation and methods. Services offered include:
- Protein IDs by LC-MS/MS and MALDI-TOF/TOF
- Whole proteome profiling from cells, tissue, etc.
- In-gel/in-solution digestion of proteins
- Data analysis using advanced software such as MASCOT, SEQUEST, Compound Discoverer, LipidSearch, and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA)
- Protein quantification (label-free quantification, tagging)
- Analysis of post-translational modifications in proteins (e.g. phosphorylation)
- Global metabolite/lipid profiling
- Targeted metabolite analysis (identification and quantification)
The Bioinformatics core facility provides services in the domains of genomics, proteomics, and general bioinformatics:
- Nextgen Sequencing (NGS)
- RNA-Seq analysis
- Small RNA-Seq analysis
- de novo transcriptome assembly and annotation
- Whole genome assembly
- Metagenome and metatranscriptome analysis
- Pathway analysis Proteomics
- Proteome analysis for identification of proteins
- Quantitative proteome analysis
- Pathway analysis
- Analysis of post translational modifications
- Computational proteomics
- Protein modeling
- Protein-protein and protein-ligand docking
