Being an RRO Crew Member and/or RRC Counselor is an incredible experience! As a student leader in Orientation Services, you will interact with and guide new students, develop relationships with other student leaders, and have a lot of fun while showing your Red Raider pride during Red Raider Orientation and Red Raider Camp!

Working for our programs, you will get many benefits: get paid, leadership development, free food, and exclusive Texas Tech apparel.

To learn more about the position and submit an application, visit our website. Join us for an Information Session to learn more!

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on February 19, 2023.