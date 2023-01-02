Red Raiders,

Sport Programs is Hiring Soccer Officials, and WE WANT YOU! Some of the Perks of Officiating Intramural Sports Include:

Flexible Schedule - Work in the Evening (No Class Conflicts)

Opportunity for Advancement in Sport Programs

Opportunity to gain official incentive “swag” for officiating multiple games.





If you are interested in officiating, here are the required training dates and location for Intramural Soccer Training:

· Classroom Training

o Rules Training: Wed. Feb. 1st from 6:30-8:30 PM – Student Rec Center Room 201

· Field Training

o Field Training #1: Tue. Feb. 7th from 6:30-8:30 PM – West Rec Grass Complex

o Field Training #2: Wed. Feb 8th from 6:30-8:30 PM – West Rec Grass Complex

For any questions please contact the sports Programs office at 806.742.2945 or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu