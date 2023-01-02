TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Red Raiders, 

Sport Programs is Hiring Soccer Officials, and WE WANT YOU! Some of the Perks of Officiating Intramural Sports Include:

  •          Flexible Schedule - Work in the Evening (No Class Conflicts)
  •          Opportunity for Advancement in Sport Programs
  •          Opportunity to gain official incentive “swag” for officiating multiple games.

If you are interested in officiating, here are the required training dates and location for Intramural Soccer Training:

·         Classroom Training

o   Rules Training: Wed. Feb. 1st from 6:30-8:30 PM – Student Rec Center Room 201  

·         Field Training

o   Field Training #1: Tue. Feb. 7th from 6:30-8:30 PM – West Rec Grass Complex

o   Field Training #2: Wed. Feb 8th from 6:30-8:30 PM – West Rec Grass Complex

For any questions please contact the sports Programs office at 806.742.2945 or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/1/2023

Originator:
Donavon Hailey

Email:
Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


