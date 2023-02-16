High and Dry XXII - “A Photographic Exhibition of Peoples and Places of the World’s Dry Lands”

International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

On display: December 2022 – February 2023

For the virtual exhibit and to view the award winners go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/High_and_Dry/exhibit.php

The International Affairs at Texas Tech University is honored to present this annual juried photography exhibition. Celebrate the unique beauty of the world's arid and semiarid landscapes as seen through the lens of 53 photographers from across the nation. Gallery and virtual exhibit on display through February 2023.

Juror: Peter Poulides

TTU International Affairs is honored to have Peter Poulides as the juror for the 22nd Annual High and Dry photography competition. Peter is the founder and executive director of the Dallas Center for Photography - https://dallascenterforphotography.org/

Featuring work by local and national photographers:

Lane Anderson • Tara Bayat • Marti Belcher • Carolyn Bobo • Martha Bohn • Terry Brandt • Ming Chen • Melanie Click • James Clinich • Gregory Collins • Pody Connally • Renee Cooley • Jason Crites • Gwendolyn Davies • Greg Davis • Kathy Fausett • Harriet Feagin • Sandy Fortenberry • James Fox • Michael Giblin • Guy Giersch • Steve Goff • Melinda Green Harvey • Aubrey Guthrie • Blake Hardesty • Carol Hayman • Tom Heisey • Cynthia Hurayt • Kim Iglesia • Mark Indig • Rita Johnston • Atul Joshi • Hakam Kayasseh • Hala Khalaf • Marsha Larrabee • Manuel Lois • Javier Lopez • Kurt Loveless • Julian Mancha • Ann McDonald • Denny Mingus • Ron Mouser • Sharon Mouser • Lucas Munoz • Natalie Nicolas • Thelma Pilley • Thaxter Price • Glenn Rudd • Christena Stephens • Steve Sucsy • Beckwith Thompson • Dave Thompson • Timon Thomas • Ashton Thornhill • Bruce Wang • Cameron Wood

This exhibit is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc. and The CH Foundation.

Sponsors: TTU Office of International Affairs and TTU International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies