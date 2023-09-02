Red Raiders

If you are interest in being an Intramural Softball/Kickball Official . Below we have are the two options, you only need to attend one.

Flexible Schedule - Work in the Evening (No Class Conflicts)

• Opportunity for Advancement in Sport Programs

• Opportunity to gain official incentive “swag” for officiating multiple games.

Classroom Training

Rules Training #1: Tue. Feb. 21st from 6:30 - 8:30 PM

Rules Training #2: Wed. Feb. 22nd from 6:30 - 8:30 PM

Both Meetings will take place in the Student Rec Center!

· Field Training

On Field Training #1: Thur. Feb. 23rd from 6:30 - 8:30 PM

On Field Training #2: Mon. Feb 27th from 6:30 - 8:30 PM

Please feel free to invite other Texas Tech students who you think may be interested.

If you have any questions, please email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu or call the Sport Programs office at 806-742-2945. We look forward to seeing you soon!



