Red Raiders

If you are interested in playing Intramural Soccer, but can’t find a team, we encourage you to come to the Free Agent Meeting where you can join a team for free!!!!

Even if you aren’t interested in joining, you can come ask us any questions about Intramural Soccer or any of our other Intramural Sports!

Time: 6-7pm

Date: February 7th, 2023

Location: Student Rec Center – Room 201





Remining Events – Registration Dates

Classic Sports Registration Date Sport Start Date Basketball 1/11 - 1/27 2/5 7v7 Outdoor Soccer 1/27 - 2/10 2/16 Softball/Kickball 2/10 - 2/24 3/2 Modern Sports Registration Date Sport Start Date 4v4 Flag Football 3/8 - 3/27 4/2 4v4 Sand Volleyball 3/8 - 3/27 4/2 Flash Sports Registration Date Sport Start Date Tabling + Archery Drop-In 1/13 @ 4-6* Tabling + Teqball Drop-In 1/20 @ 4-6 6v6 Character Themed Dodgeball 1/11 - 1/18 1/22 @ 3-6 Floor Hockey 1/11 - 1/25 1/29 @ 2-5 Teqball Drop-In 2/12 @ 4-6 2v2 Racquetball 2/3 - 2/15 2/17 @ 3-6 2v2 Badminton 2/10 - 2/22 2/24 @ 3-6 2v2 Table Tennis 3/8 - 3/22 3/24 @ 3-6 2v2 Tennis 3/8 - 3/29 3/31 @ 3-6 2v2 Spikeball 3/31 - 4/12 4/14 @ 3-6 2v2 Pickleball (outside) 4/7 - 4/19 4/21 @ 3-6 Teqball Drop-In 4/23 @ 4-6 Disc Golf Drop-In 4/30 @ 3-6





For any questions please contact the sports Programs office at 806.742.2945 or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu