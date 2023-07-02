TTU HomeTechAnnounce

If you are interested in playing Intramural Soccer, but can’t find a team, we encourage you to come to the Free Agent Meeting where you can join a team for free!!!!

Even if you aren’t interested in joining, you can come ask us any questions about Intramural Soccer or any of our other Intramural Sports!

Time: 6-7pm

Date: February 7th, 2023

Location: Student Rec Center – Room 201 


Remining Events – Registration Dates

Classic Sports

Registration Date

Sport Start Date

Basketball

1/11 - 1/27

2/5

7v7 Outdoor Soccer

1/27 - 2/10

2/16

Softball/Kickball

2/10 - 2/24

3/2

Modern Sports

Registration Date

Sport Start Date

4v4 Flag Football

3/8 - 3/27

4/2

4v4 Sand Volleyball

3/8 - 3/27

4/2

Flash Sports

Registration Date

Sport Start Date

Tabling + Archery

Drop-In

1/13 @ 4-6*

Tabling + Teqball

Drop-In

1/20 @ 4-6

6v6 Character Themed Dodgeball

1/11 - 1/18

1/22 @ 3-6

Floor Hockey

1/11 - 1/25

1/29 @ 2-5

Teqball

Drop-In

2/12 @ 4-6

2v2 Racquetball

2/3 - 2/15

2/17 @ 3-6

2v2 Badminton

2/10 - 2/22

2/24 @ 3-6

2v2 Table Tennis

3/8 - 3/22

3/24 @ 3-6

2v2 Tennis

3/8 - 3/29

3/31 @ 3-6

2v2 Spikeball

3/31 - 4/12

4/14 @ 3-6

2v2 Pickleball (outside)

4/7 - 4/19

4/21 @ 3-6

Teqball

Drop-In

4/23 @ 4-6

Disc Golf

Drop-In

4/30 @ 3-6


For any questions please contact the sports Programs office at 806.742.2945 or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu
