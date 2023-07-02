Red Raiders
If you are interested in playing Intramural Soccer, but can’t find a team, we encourage you to come to the Free Agent Meeting where you can join a team for free!!!!
Even if you aren’t interested in joining, you can come ask us any questions about Intramural Soccer or any of our other Intramural Sports!
Time: 6-7pm
Date: February 7th, 2023
Location: Student Rec Center – Room 201
Remining Events – Registration Dates
|
Classic Sports
|
Registration Date
|
Sport Start Date
|
Basketball |
1/11 - 1/27 |
2/5
|
7v7 Outdoor Soccer
|
1/27 - 2/10
|
2/16
|
Softball/Kickball
|
2/10 - 2/24
|
3/2
|
Modern Sports
|
Registration Date
|
Sport Start Date
|
4v4 Flag Football
|
3/8 - 3/27
|
4/2
|
4v4 Sand Volleyball
|
3/8 - 3/27
|
4/2
|
Flash Sports
|
Registration Date
|
Sport Start Date
|
Tabling + Archery |
Drop-In |
1/13 @ 4-6*
|
Tabling + Teqball |
Drop-In |
1/20 @ 4-6
|
6v6 Character Themed Dodgeball |
1/11 - 1/18 |
1/22 @ 3-6
|
Floor Hockey |
1/11 - 1/25 |
1/29 @ 2-5
|
Teqball
|
Drop-In
|
2/12 @ 4-6
|
2v2 Racquetball
|
2/3 - 2/15
|
2/17 @ 3-6
|
2v2 Badminton
|
2/10 - 2/22
|
2/24 @ 3-6
|
2v2 Table Tennis
|
3/8 - 3/22
|
3/24 @ 3-6
|
2v2 Tennis
|
3/8 - 3/29
|
3/31 @ 3-6
|
2v2 Spikeball
|
3/31 - 4/12
|
4/14 @ 3-6
|
2v2 Pickleball (outside)
|
4/7 - 4/19
|
4/21 @ 3-6
|
Teqball
|
Drop-In
|
4/23 @ 4-6
|
Disc Golf
|
Drop-In
|
4/30 @ 3-6
For any questions please contact the sports Programs office at 806.742.2945 or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu