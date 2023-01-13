Warm Up with RISE is an annual event that is held at the beginning of the Spring semester. Student attendees can grab hot chocolate and goodies as they are welcomed back to campus by Peer Educators. Posted:

1/9/2023



Originator:

Presley Black



Email:

presblac@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/13/2023



Location:

SUB Foyer



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

