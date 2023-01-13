TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Warm Up with RISE

Warm Up with RISE is an annual event that is held at the beginning of the Spring semester. Student attendees can grab hot chocolate and goodies as they are welcomed back to campus by Peer Educators.

1/9/2023

Presley Black

presblac@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/13/2023

SUB Foyer

