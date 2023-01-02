TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Coffee Breaks via Zoom


Listening

Learning how to listen can be difficult. Join us as we discover how to become an active listener to better our coworkers and families.

February 7, 2023, 2-2:30 pm via Zoom


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/1/2023

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


