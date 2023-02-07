



Listening Learning how to listen can be difficult. Join us as we discover how to become an active listener to better our coworkers and families. February 7, 2023, 2-2:30 pm via Zoom

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email h r.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

2/6/2023



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





