Join us for the Health Professions School Fair from 1:00-5:00pm TODAY in the SUB Ballroom. This fair is open to all Texas Tech students who are interested in health careers. Representatives will be present from programs such as medical, nursing, dental, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy, veterinary, pharmacy, speech and clinical laboratory sciences. Also programs in biomedical sciences, public health and other related fields. You can visit with and join our pre-health student organizations. Hope you can make it! Sponsored by the Office of Pre-Professional Health Careers, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/. Posted:

2/14/2023



Originator:

Amy Perez



Email:

Amy.Perez@ttu.edu



Department:

Pre Professional Health Care



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/14/2023



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

