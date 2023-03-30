Have you ever wanted to pick the brain of someone who is successful and ask them about their professional journey? Now is your chance to do so!

The University Career Center’s “Ask An Alumni” event will feature a panel of 5 Texas Tech alumni who will answer your questions and share their experiences in their career paths. This event will take place Thursday, March 30th from 6:00-8:00pm at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

There will be a networking time following the panel, where you can interact with the alumni, UCC staff and other students, while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres! This event does require registration.

Check-in for the event will begin at 6:00 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:15 pm. Space is limited so please make sure to register early! Business professional dress is encouraged.

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding or call us at (806)742-2210.