Now entering the Calzone Zone!

Now entering the Calzone Zone! Join us at The Market for a delicious dining event featuring everyone's favorite stuffed Italian bread - calzones! Our special menu will offer a variety of unique and classic calzone flavors for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this tasty celebration.

The Calzone Zone
The Market @ Stangel/Murdough
February 2nd & 3rd, 2023| 11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 to 8 pm
* while supplies last

We hope to see you there! #CalzoneZone #EatAtTexasTech

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Categories