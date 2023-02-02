Now entering the Calzone Zone! Join us at The Market for a delicious dining event featuring everyone's favorite stuffed Italian bread - calzones! Our special menu will offer a variety of unique and classic calzone flavors for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this tasty celebration.

Calzone Zone

February 2nd & 3rd, 2023

11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 to 8 pm

The Market @ Stangel/Murdough* while supplies last

