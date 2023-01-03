Pilobolus has created and toured over 120 pieces of repertory to more than 65 countries Pilobolus has been featured on CBS This Morning, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's TODAY Show, MTV's Video Music Awards, The Harry Connick Show, ABC's The Chew, and the CW Network's Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Pilobolus has been recognized with many prestigious honors, including a TED Fellowship, a 2012 Grammy® Award Nomination, a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming, and several Cannes Lion Awards at the International Festival of Creativity. In 2023, they're inviting fans from all decades to join them in celebrating a half century of radical creativity and boundary-pushing with a remixed retrospective: a hand-picked selection of pieces from vintage & visionary, reimagined as we question our own givens and turn traditions sideways. It'll be the Pilobolus we have grown to love – with wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen.

WHAT: Pilobolus: The Big Five-OH!

WHEN: March.1., Wednesday, 7-8:30 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Bldg on the Texas Tech campus (1502 Akron Ave)

TIX: $20 general admission; free for TTU student (present your valid TTU IDs at the SUB east info desk for a ticket) at www.selectaseatlubbock.com

PARKING: Parking for the event is complimentary in R03 (the Library lot), R11 (the Band lot), R07 (the Administration Building lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot) for the event.

MORE: Follow us on Facebook & Instagram @ttupresidentialseries or Twitter @TTU_PLPS to stay connected! www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu



ABOUT PLPS: The Presidential Lecture & Performance Series provides engaging entertainment and learning opportunities for the Texas Tech University and Lubbock communities. The series honors the rich heritage of the South Plains while encompassing talent from around the world through enriching events such as lectures, modern dance, theater, and concerts. Housed within the Office of the President, the series aims to create a cultural impact accessible to all.