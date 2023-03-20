Come one, come all to The Commons on March 23, 2023 for a Banana Split extravaganza! Join us from noon to 8 pm for a fun-filled afternoon of creating your own customizable banana splits. With a variety of toppings to choose from, including hot fudge, sprinkles, and chopped nuts, the possibilities are endless. Bring your friends and make it a sweet celebration. We'll see you there!

Banana Splits at The Commons in Talkington Hall

March 23, 2023

12 pm to 8 pm

Check location for menu, while supplies last!

We hope to see you there! #BananaSplits #EatAtTexasTech

