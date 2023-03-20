Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough for Fries the Limit! Top your choice of French fries, tater tots, or sweet potato fries with delicious toppings while supplies last!

Fries the Limit at The Market at Stangel/Murdough

March 23 & 24, 2023

11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 pm to 8 pm

Check location for menu, while supplies last!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards.



