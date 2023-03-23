The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





The Judge

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAscuyvpjkpGdf4-smTs0vX5aVY96RrQ2l4

Zoom

The Judge offers a unique portrait of Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih - her brave journey as a lawyer, her tireless fight for justice for women, and her drop-in visits with clients, friends, and family. With unparalleled access to the courts, The Judge presents an unfolding verite legal drama, with rare insight into both Islamic law and gendered justice. In the process, the film illuminates some of the universal conflicts in the domestic life of Palestine - custody of children, divorce, abuse - while offering an unvarnished look at life for women and Shari'a.





This film has been selected in commemoration of Women's History Month.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website:https://vimeo.com/672143170



