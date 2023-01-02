Mahatma Gandhi once said, "Be the change you want to see in the world." The Social Innovation Challenge supports social innovators wishing to create lasting impact on our community, country, and the world.

In its second inaugural year, the Social Innovation Challenge selects one venture generating social change. The selected venture will be a part of the TTU Accelerator Program and receive $25K, mentorship, and access to co-working space to help them develop into lasting, successful ventures solving today's complex social challenges!

Ready to apply?

Visit the application portal. You'll be asked to create a profile, answer application questions, and upload your supporting documents (listed above) to the application. Don't miss the deadline! Submit your application by February 22nd, 2023.

For more details, contact Taysha Williams, Managing Director of the Texas Tech Innovation Hub, at taysha.williams@ttu.edu.