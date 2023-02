The Texas Techspo is your one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between. The Techspo has the insider exclusive on how to get the most from the fees you pay. This is your opportunity to ask questions and get the scoop on all the perks and resources available to you – right here on campus! There will be giveaways, games, and more. BONUS! Find out more at our website. Posted:

2/1/2023



Originator:

Izabelle Stanford



Email:

ihorner@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2023



Location:

SUB Ballroom



