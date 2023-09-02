We are inviting proposals for presentations from college and university faculty, academic staff, administrators, and students that will inform or advance the theory and practice of engaged teaching, research/creative activity, or service in higher education based on research or evidence-based practice.
The symposium will take place on April 12, 2023 in the TTU Student Union Building
Proposals should address one or more of the following topic areas:
- Connecting teaching, research/creative activity, or service with community needs or complex societal challenges.
- Integrating community engagement into the curriculum for high impact learning.
- Building and sustaining effective partnerships with different types of communities.
- Evaluating outcomes and long-term impacts of engagement on communities.
- Capitalizing on engagement to advance faculty scholarship (publications, presentations, etc.), academic rewards, funding opportunities, and more.
- Assessing student learning outcomes from engaged teaching, research, creative, or service activities.
- Any other topic related to the theme.
Individuals or teams of faculty, staff, and students may submit a proposal. We also encourage participation from community partners. For further details, visit https://ttu.infoready4.com.
Deadline:
The deadline for proposal submissions is February 17, 2023 (11:59 p.m.).
To submit a proposal, click here.