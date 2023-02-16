Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing powerful true crime story

“Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls”

by Jessica McDiarmid



Feb. 20, 27 and March 6 5:30 – 7 p.m. Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock



Attend virtually or face-to-face. First 10 to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register for the face-to-face/Zoom meetings and request a copy of the book at bit.ly/TTULibraryBookReads

“Highway of Tears” tells of the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls of Highway 16. For decades, indigenous women and girls have gone missing or been found murdered along an isolated stretch of highway in northwestern British Columbia. The highway is known as the Highway of Tears, and it has come to symbolize a national crisis. Journalist Jessica McDiarmid investigates the devastating effect these tragedies have had on the families of the victims and their communities.

Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries.



Contact Josh Salmans, joshua.salmans@ttu.edu for more information about the series.

Posted:

2/16/2023



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Departmental

