



SI Leaders, peers who have earned an A in the course, prepare weekly review sessions and packets by attending lecture, taking notes, and meeting with the course instructor. Research indicates that students who attend SI sessions on a regular basis earn half to a whole letter grade higher than students who do not attend SI Sessions.





Check e-mails frequently, as SI Leaders will send the time and days of their sessions to those enrolled. The schedule can also be found on the TTU SI website and by checking our social media accounts. Students should bring an electronic device to the session to receive the electronic packet of material.





Our social media handles: Instagram- ttu_si | Facebook- Texas Tech University Supplemental Instruction | Twitter- TTU_SI