The TTU Libraries are inviting faculty, staff and students from the institutions that make up the Texas Tech University System and South Plains College to submit a presentation proposal for our second annual Open Education Week Conference. This conference is fully virtual and will take place during Open Education Week, March 6-10. Open Education Week, launched by Open Education Global, is an annual worldwide event provides an opportunity for learning and collaboration within the open education community.

For this conference, we will explore the theme “With Open, It’s Possible” and ask presenters to consider how open educational values (use of open education resources, open access scholarship, etc.) can open up a realm of possibilities related to student success, equity, instructional design, and every other components of the higher education learning environment.

Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. February 10, 2023