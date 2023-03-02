Ranked the No. 3 best online, non-MBA program in the nation in 2022, the Rawls College Master's in Data Science (MSDS) program provides graduates with the technical expertise needed to lead in the digital frontier. Through our 36-hour, STEM-designated program, learn how to manage, analyze and understand complex data to make strategic decisions. Upon graduation, you will have the skills and knowledge needed to be an agile data scientist capable of making impactful decisions across a variety of business settings and industries.