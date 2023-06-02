Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarship awards are $1,000 apiece. The criteria for the scholarships are as follows:

Culturally diverse students within any academic major at TTU

At least 2.75 institutional and current GPA

Enrolled full time

Graduate or undergraduate

*Cultural diversity is not limited to one definition. Cultural diversity may include but is not limited to: possessing a unique personal or professional background, commitment to cultural experiences such as Study Abroad or International Exchange, being a first generation college student, racial or ethnic diversity, age diversity, overcoming adversity, etc.--there are many forms of cultural diversity.

Applications will be open from February 1, 2023 to February 15th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

More information and the application link can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/scholarships.php