Study History and Food in PARIS this Summer!

Info Session on Thursday, February 2 at 4:30 in Holden Hall #121.

Learn all about this new study abroad opportunity, including: pricing, itinerary, accommodations, and SCHOLARSHIP opportunities!

Snacks will be provided at this event!

If you are interested, but cannot attend the session please contact Dr. Erin-Marie Legacey (erin-marie.legacey@ttu.edu) or Dr. Ben Poole (ben.poole@ttu.edu) to learn more.

1/30/2023



Originator:

Erin-Marie Legacey



Email:

erin-marie.legacey@ttu.edu



Department:

History



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 2/2/2023



Location:

Holden Hall 121



Categories

Academic