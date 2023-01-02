







NO ABSOLUTES, NO HIERARCHIES The 2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium highlights the diversity of practice within the field and feature artists including Jessica Stockholder, José Villalobos, and curatorial work by Bethany Springer. These sculptors explore a broad range of readily available objects, materials, and new media that are manipulated to communicate timely and relevant contemporary issues. 2023 TxSS seeks to address sculpture as it continues to evolve out of traditional materials and into new experimental and expansive means.Keynote Speaker: Jessica StockholderGuest Artist/Curator: Bethany SpringerGuest Artist: José Villalobos

March 24-25, 2023 Texas Tech School of Art





The 2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc., Lubbock. Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Posted:

