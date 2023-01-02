Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents THE SECRETARIES, a Five Lesbian Brothers play written by Maureen Angelos, Babe Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Lisa Iron. Directed by Sarah Mayhew.

Performances will be held February 7-12 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex. There is a FREE student preview performance on Monday, February 6.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for THE SECRETARIES are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).





Content Warning: The Secretaries is a dark satirical comedy containing content that some may find traumatic and/or offensive. Also, there will be guns and a lot of stage blood. If you have concerns about specific forms of content in the production, please contact the box office.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.