Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents THE SECRETARIES, a Five Lesbian Brothers play written by Maureen Angelos, Babe Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Lisa Iron. Directed by Sarah Mayhew.

There is a FREE student preview performance on Monday, February 6. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

Content Warning: The Secretaries is a dark satirical comedy containing content that some may find traumatic and/or offensive. Also, there will be guns and a lot of stage blood. If you have concerns about specific forms of content in the production, please contact the box office.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.