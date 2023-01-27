Raider Red Meats Cafe is located in the Animal and Food Science building and serves breakfast and lunch for students, faculty, and staff from 8am until 2pm Monday through Friday. The meat store itself stays open until 5:30pm Monday through Friday and from 10am until 3pm on Saturday. Come join the team, learn about meat and get exposed to some fantastic BBQ and caterings!





We are very flexible around school schedule and tests. We are looking for undergraduates in any degree field. Come get a campus job that will work around your school and exam schedules and have some great BBQ and food!

