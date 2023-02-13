Students can stop by the SUB Foyer to get Valentine’s Day treats and goodies from RISE. During this event, students can learn about healthy relationships and how to ensure that they have a safe and fun Valentine’s Day. Posted:

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2023



SUB Foyer across from TTUPD



