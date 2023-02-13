Students can stop by the SUB Foyer to get Valentine’s Day treats and goodies from RISE. During this event, students can learn about healthy relationships and how to ensure that they have a safe and fun Valentine’s Day.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am