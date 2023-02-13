TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Students can stop by the SUB Foyer to get Valentine’s Day treats and goodies from RISE. During this event, students can learn about healthy relationships and how to ensure that they have a safe and fun Valentine’s Day.

2/6/2023

Presley Black

presblac@ttu.edu

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2023

SUB Foyer across from TTUPD

