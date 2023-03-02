Researchers with the Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy program at Texas Tech University are conducting a study focused on how families maintain family relationships and family functioning after the disclosure of religious disaffiliation. Participants must: (1) be at least 18-years old, (2) have disaffiliated from their religious tradition, (3) have disclosed their disaffiliated status to their family within the past 5 years, and (4) have at least one family member who remains affiliated with their religious tradition. If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating, please contact us by email. You will receive a $25 Amazon gift card as compensation for your time. Please contact Emily Janes, ejanes@ttu.edu, if you are interested.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

2/3/2023



Originator:

Emily Janes



Email:

ejanes@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





