TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Spring Faculty Search Committee Workshop

FACULTY SEARCH COMMITTEE WORKSHOP

Section 2.a.(7) of Texas Tech Operating Policy & Procedure 32.16, “Faculty Recruitment Procedure,” requires all faculty search committee members to complete a half-day Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity.  To help faculty search committee members comply with this requirement, the OID has scheduled a live Faculty Search Committee Workshop on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. in the SUB Matador Room

To register for the Workshop, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/a0eY6288kr

For more information, please contact:

                 Dr. Ashley Gonzales, Assistant Vice President                        Paul S. Ruiz, Director

                ashley.gonzales@ttu.edu                                                          paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

                (806) 742-7025                                                                          (806) 834-5415
Posted:
2/7/2023

Originator:
Paul Ruiz

Email:
paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2023

Location:
SUB Matador Room

Categories