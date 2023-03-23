TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CALL FOR PROPOSALS: 8th Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium on 3/23

The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and Institute for Latina/o Studies are pleased to announce the 8th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held in-person and via Zoom on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The call for papers may be found here. The symposium will feature research and creative work related to Hispanic/Latinx issues by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and graduate students working in any discipline. Collaborative work is welcome.  A special call is forthcoming for undergraduate student creative work under the theme, Orgullo y Poder (Pride & Power).  

We invite proposals for panel sessions, workshops and presentations on symposium-related themes. Please submit a title and 250-word (maximum) abstract of your proposal or finished work via email to kalvero@ttu.edu by Monday, February 20, 2023. 

URL for Call for Papers: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/docs/2023-Hispanic-Latinx-Symposium-Call-for-Papers.pdf
2/1/2023

Kenton Wilkinson

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

CoMC Dept of JCMI

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/23/2023

In CoMC bldg. and via Zoom

