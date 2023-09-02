Join us for our second educational session of the semester, Home for the Holidays, as we explore the effects of family, work, and society on the LGBTQIA community. For those who complete two or more trainings, you will be awarded unique merch from the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement to show your continued engagement in education and allyship! We welcome all allies and members of the LGBTQIA community to come to these events. Future sessions include: Current Policy & Impacts, March 9th Advanced Active Allyship, April 13th For more educational events, please go to our website here! Posted:

2/7/2023



Originator:

Kaity Swecker



Email:

rianne.swecker@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/9/2023



Location:

MCOMM 168



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

