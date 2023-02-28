The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion's First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs presents the First Gen Student Summit on Tuesday, February 28, 2023!
This event is free for all students! Celebrate First-Generation in College (FGC) students by creating community, sharing experiences, and learning students skills.
How To Register:
UNDERGRAD & GRAD STUDENTS: REGISTER HERE
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: REGISTER HERE
- Only 1 school official should register a student group
- In the portal you will have the opportunity to include other staff that will be attending day of
- You will use the HS Group Registration Template part of the registration process and email to FGTMP@ttu.edu
- You will also need to submit the Activity Release Form for each student attending, this can be scanned and emailed to FGTMP@ttu.edu
- Fill Out: Printed Name of Student/Participant
- Activity: 2023 First-Gen Student Summit
- Instructor/Sponsor: Insert HS or Group Name
- Semester/ Dates of Participation: February 28, 2023
- Signature of Parent or Guardian
- If you have registration questions, contact Dr. LaTricia Phillips or Dr. Shanoy Anderson.