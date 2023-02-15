Opening Space: African Identities





Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: noon

Location: via Zoom (https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtc--oqTMiHNFYumlRCkrwY_U9SIQnAecG)





Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices and emphasizes representation, agency, empowerment, and inclusion. The series seeks to create opportunity for dialogues by and among underrepresented groups, acknowledging sources of silencing and affirming our shared connections.





Join us in February as we feature voices speaking about their dual identities as native Africans and Black Americans with panelists David Baba, Assistant Professor in the TTUHSC Dallas School of Nursing; Rosemary Walulu, Associate Professor in the TTUHSC Odessa School of Nursing; George Kitaka, Doctoral Student in the TTU Department of Music Education; and Ristella Nyamwija, Masters Student in the TTU Department of Music Education.





This panel discussion commemorates Black History Month.





The event will promote conversation among individuals – students, faculty, staff, and community partners – who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics, and who situate themselves within underrepresented identities. By sharing a dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.





This event is free and open to the public.



