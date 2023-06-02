Due to the scheduled water shut-off affecting Raider Exchange, limited hot food choices will be available on Monday, February 6th, 2023, but an increased array of Grab-n-Go and retail options will remain available. Sam’s Place West at Wiggins is also open and serving to support this area. We apologize for the inconvenience.

