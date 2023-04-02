TrUE has partnered with Raiders Helping Others (RHO) and University Housing to bring 3 Alternative Spring Breaks to the greater TTU community.

Sign up today!

If you are looking for an impactful experience, gain volunteer hours, amplify your resume, and want to visit a new place, these opportunities are for you!

For the local Lubbock experience, we will be volunteering around Lubbock. Lunch will be provided each day and this trip is at no cost to students. For the Denver trip, there will be a variety of volunteer experiences that align with a focus in Health and Wellness. This trip requires a mandatory $50 deposit. Participating in this trip will also cost an additional $100. However, if you participate in our fundraising events, you are able to lower that cost. Each fundraising participation will reduce the total cost by 25%. For the Atlanta trip, there will be a variety of volunteer experiences that align with a focus in Youth and Education, along with connecting to the local community to learn more about the city demographic and historical aspects of the city. This trip will also have a mandatory $50 deposit. Participating in this trip will also cost an additional $450. However, the cost of this trip can also be lowered by participating in fundraising, again with each fundraising participation reducing the total cost by 25%. The cost for each trip includes travel, hotel, meals, and one fun activity day.

Applications are now open and will be closing on February 7th. For more info email rho@ttu.edu Posted:

2/4/2023



Originator:

Jacy Enloe



Email:

Jacy.Enloe@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





Categories

Academic

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

