A group of researchers in the College of Education seek to investigate how the outbreak of the global pandemic impacted the academic, emotional, and financial well-being of international students. Your participation will help us to unearth key issues that international students encounter, and best institutional practices that are helpful in advancing the welfare needs of international students in the United States and beyond.

Please, contact the PI for more information: Dr. Amani Zaier, amani.zaier@ttu.edu





Please, find the survey link below:

https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_39K9Z2ggDfQw5Rs









IRB approval date: October 18, 2022

Department of Teacher Education





Thanks a lot for your participation.