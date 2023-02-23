Come Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Ronald E. McNair, for whom the McNair Scholars Program is named after. Learn of the history of African Americans in the space program as well as the history of TRIO.

On February 24, 1986, a congressional resolution (H. Con. Res. 278) declared that Saturday, February 28, 1986, should be designated as “National TRIO Day” to commemorate the annual achievements of the Federal TRIO programs in communities across the country. Every year since then, the TRIO community has reserved the fourth Saturday in February as National TRIO Day — an opportunity to focus the nation’s “attention on the needs of disadvantaged young people and adults aspiring to improve their lives if they are to become contributing citizens of the country, and to the talent which will be wasted if that investment is not made.”

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2023



Location:

Black Cultural Center



