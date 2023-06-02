What is the SECC?

The SECC is one of the most extensive state campaigns in the nation, which Texas Tech, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and the Texas Tech University System participate in each year. We encourage Texas Tech University faculty and staff members to donate to local charities. Overall, the Texas Tech University System raised more than $789,000 to change many lives, shape the future and make a difference in our community!

Position Details

The SECC student assistant provides aid to the SECC Executive Coordinator and Departmental Coordinators by but not limited to:

• Performing daily operation duties as assigned: i.e., answering emails, updating the SECC website, working on Microsoft Excel worksheets, etc.

• Assist with the SECC Leadership team: i.e., attending Zoom meetings, helping find door prize donors, reaching out to donors, and other duties assigned

• Creating weekly department reports

Required Skills/Qualities:

· Ability to work under minimum to no supervision

· Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word and Excel)

· Basic computer skills

· Strong time-management skills

· Strong customer service skills

· Have a can-do attitude

· Have a genuine enthusiasm for fundraising and helping our community

Fall semester hours are 15-19 per week; Spring and Summer hours are 5-10 per week. Weekly schedule is flexible based on class schedule.

If you are interested in joining our team, , please email your resume and cover letter to SECC@ttu.edu. We look forward to hearing from you! Application process closes at 5:00 pm, February 27, 2023.