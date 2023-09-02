The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Zoom virtual educational event. Our strategic vendor partners continue to be critical to our success and Zoom licenses and webinars have been widely used by faculty, staff, and students for virtual instructional, collaborative learning, and research activities.

Zoom professional experts will provide a product briefing that will include the following topics:

New Products and Feature Highlights

Safety & Data Security

Accessibility & Inclusion

Resources & Zoom Support

Best Practices

Funding

Engage with Zoom: Questions & Answers





Event Details